Here's the breakdown of the inflation report for January — in one chart

Prices on displayed in a New York grocery store on Feb. 1, 2023.

High inflation has followed the U.S. economy into 2023, as consumers continued to see high prices in January.

Inflation rose 0.5% for the month and 6.4% over the past 12 months, according to consumer price index data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday. Both results were higher than some economists' expectations, which had predicted 0.4% for the month and 6.2% year over year.

"It's clear that the Federal Reserve has more to do in order to continue to slow down inflation," said Eugenio Aleman, chief economist at Raymond James.

The CPI measures the average change in consumer prices based on a broad basket of goods and services.

Notable increases included shelter, food, gasoline and natural gas, according to the BLS.

Categories that increased in January include motor vehicle insurance, recreation, apparel, and household furnishings and operations. Other areas that saw a monthly decline in prices include used cars and trucks, medical care, and airline fares.