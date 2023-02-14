Most couples are 'financially incompatible,' survey finds. Having a money talk could help — no matter how long you've been together

Talking about money with your romantic partner or spouse can be tough — especially when you don't understand or know much about how they think about money.

A new survey finds that 64% of couples admit to being "financially incompatible" with their partners, with different philosophies about spending, saving, and investing their money.

Unfortunately, this friction can lead some to commit so-called financial infidelity, hiding purchases from their partner. In this survey by the fintech firm Bread Financial, 45% of coupled adults admitted they're guilty.

Even if there is no financial cheating, money issues can still cause strain in relationships, arguments or even divorce. One in 5 couples identifies money as their greatest relationship challenge, according to the most recent Couples & Money survey by Fidelity Investments.

Many financial advisors recommend communicating about how each of you handles your finances to figure out your partner's "money mindset." It's part of the work you need to do to help build a stronger relationship, financial psychologists say. Having that "money talk" is more important than whether you merge your accounts or go with the "yours, mine, ours" approach.

So how do you start what can be a difficult conversation? Here are some tips about delving into the "money talk" no matter what stage of the relationship you're in.