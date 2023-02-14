Philippe Laffont's Coatue adds to bets on Big Tech and Moderna

Tech-focused hedge fund manager Philippe Laffont stuck to some of the market's biggest stocks in the fourth quarter and brought his stake in one biotech company above the $1 billion mark, according to securities filings . Laffont, one of the so-called Tiger Cub fund managers who previously worked under the late Julian Robertson at Tiger Management, revealed in a filing on Tuesday that Coatue Management significantly increased its stakes in Alibaba , Microsoft and Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Coatue's stake in Moderna grew by 12%, bringing the value of that position above $1.1 billion as of the end of December. Coatue also more than doubled its shares in Meta Platforms and Adobe . The firm added several new positions in the quarter, taking relatively small stakes in Alphabet and Charter Communications , among others. Coatue also added to its stake in Tesla , a reversal from the third quarter r when it reduced the size of that position. The quarterly securities filings for hedge funds do not necessarily tabulate all of a fund's positions, with certain derivatives and short positions left out of the filings. The listed equity positions were worth $8.9 billion at the end of December, according to a CNBC calculation. Laffont's tech-heavy portfolio likely performed well in January, though the filings only show Coatue's holdings as of Dec. 31 and don't reflect any potential trades that may have occurred since then. Coatue also exited smaller positions in several stocks during the fourth quarter, including Palo Alto , Paramount Global, Shopify and Visa .