Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management discussed Nvidia after Bank of America raised its price target on the stock to $255 from $215. The stock jumped more than 5% during Tuesday's session. Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors talked Boeing . Orders and deliveries for the company fell in January, but do not reflect a purchase of 220 jetliners finalized by Air India early Tuesday. The stock hit a 52-week high during intraday trading, and ended the day up 1.3%. Other stocks mentioned include Salesforce and Cleveland-Cliffs . Both Nvidia and Salesforce are held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.