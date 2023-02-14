Singapore 2022 budget deficit set to be lower than expected; inflationary pressures persist

To help Singaporeans tide through the increasing cost of living, as well as the recent tax hikes on goods and services, Singapore's finance minister on Tuesday pledged an additional $2.26 billion to help households.

SINGAPORE — Singapore says its budget deficit for 2022 will be lower than expected — at $1.5 billion dollars, or 0.3% of its gross domestic product.

In his budget speech to Parliament on Tuesday, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said: "We expect a slight deficit of $2 billion Singapore dollars ($1.5 billion) or 0.3% of GDP for FY2022." The country previously estimated the 2022 deficit would come in at S$3 billion.

Wong, who is also deputy prime minister, attributed it to higher-than-expected revenue last year.

He expects the deficit for 2023 to narrow slightly to S$0.4 billion — or 0.1% of GDP, and said the country will not be drawing on past reserves this year.

"We now expect to draw a lower amount of up to S$3.1 billion from past reserves. This brings the total expected draw on past results from FY 2020 to FY 2022 to $$40 billion." That's lower than the initial S$52 billion the government had sought approval for.

"It reflects our prudent approach in using our reserves — drawing on them judiciously only when there are compelling reasons to do so," he said.

Singapore hopes to lower the budget deficit for 2023 through tax revenues.

It will be implementing a global minimum effective tax rate of 15% for large multinational companies, as well as increasing taxes for higher-value residential and non-residential properties.