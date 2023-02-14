The US, China spy balloon tensions are drifting into politics of the supply chain

The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, U.S. February 4, 2023.

The tensions between the U.S. and China over alleged spy balloons shot down over North America have some of the top trade associations representing companies reliant on Chinese manufacturing to urge their members to diversify their supply chains.

The National Retail Federation, the American Footwear and Apparel Association, and the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals tell CNBC that the rising tensions with China due to the spy balloons have resulted in new concerns from their member companies, already dealing in recent years with tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, and Covid shutdowns under the "Zero Covid" policy.

"The ongoing tensions with the U.S.-China trade relationship continue to highlight the need for supply chain diversification," said Jon Gold, vice president of supply chain and customs policy of the National Retail Federation. "From the tariffs to Covid-19 to additional challenges, retailers are looking for opportunities to diversify their sourcing to ensure they have resilient supply chains to meet consumer needs."

Mark Baxa, president and CEO of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, told CNBC that the trade group's members have been pursuing redundancies in their supply chain since the start of tariffs as a way to offset the risk of ongoing trade policy tensions.

The latest data shows a significant move of manufacturing to countries including Vietnam and the Philippines. Many companies are also leaning into the revised NAFTA agreement, UMSCA, as a way to bring more manufacturting back to North America.

"We’ve seen an accelerated pace where members are seeking capacity within the context of the benefits the USMCA agreement offers," Baxa said. "Supply chain leaders are seeking lower risk and a better means to serve the U.S. by looking and moving to Canada and Mexico. Other reshoring actions we are seeing others taking are alternative countries like the EU, Vietnam, South Korea, and India. Some are bringing the work right here to the U.S."

These moves are not made lightly, Baxa said, with a number of key criteria on the list of what supply chain managers review when evaluating a manufacturing geography change. The availability of technology and a capable workforce, infrastructure, reliability, and quality are the top "must-haves," he said.