Livestream shopping took China by storm. Now Amazon, TikTok and YouTube are betting the QVC-style pitches will take off in the U.S.

In this article SHOP-CA

META

BABA

AMZN Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

At her home in Miami, Myriam Sandler spends a few hours each week on a simple routine that's allowed her husband Mark to quit his job as an investment banker. The couple fills a laundry basket with the toys and gadgets that have improved life at home with their three young daughters. In their bedroom, Mark adjusts a ring light while Myriam sets everything within reach on a small desk in the corner. Moments later, she taps her phone twice, looks into the camera, and goes live — not on the Home Shopping Network or QVC, but on Amazon.com. "I'll introduce myself. I'm Myriam Sandler and I'm the face behind @mothercould," Sandler said into the camera on Feb. 5 before starting her pitches. "So the first product I'm going to talk about is actually one of my favorite cleaning products. It's a spin brush. It's already 84% claimed, so it's a lightning deal." Sandler's @mothercould brand has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 730,000 on TikTok, where her videos have racked up 11.7 billion views. Before going live on Amazon to sell her favorite products, she lets her followers on other platforms know. "I don't profit off any other platform that you can go live on," Sandler said. "Everyone coming to Amazon Live is essentially coming to buy something. They're there for that." Livestream shopping took China by storm over the past three years. Chinese retail giant Alibaba launched its livestream app Taobao Live in 2016. When the pandemic grounded shoppers in 2020, it took off. One example came during the first 30 minutes of China's annual Singles' Day shopping festival in 2020, where Taobao livestreams generated $7.5 billion in transactions — a 400% jump from the year before. That same year, the livestream shopping market in China was valued at $171 billion, and is estimated to grow to $423 billion by 2022. In the U.S., TikTok, Amazon, Walmart , Shopify and YouTube are all getting in on the game. "People are excited by what you're seeing from China, where you see really, really high conversion rates on some of these experiences, much higher than maybe a regular website would have. You're seeing potentially up to 40% in some cases. You might see much lower return rates because people know what they got." said Daniel Debow, vice president of product at Shopify, which launched live-shopping capabilities with YouTube in July.

A livestreamer sells handbags via live streaming on TikTok at a TikTok Livestreaming E-commerce Base on October 12, 2021 in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. VCG/VCG via Getty Images

There's a rapidly growing ecosystem of livestreaming apps in China, such as TikTok's sister app Douyin, and Pinduoduo , known for rock bottom prices. Livestreamers in China — known as Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) — have made massive fortunes and there are entire boot camps devoted to the career craze of becoming a livestream shopping host. "KOLs there have millions and millions and millions of fans, so even if 10% show up, that's still a million. That's not the case in the U.S. and Europe," said Quynh Mai, CEO of online marketing agency Qulture. Indeed, livestream shopping has been far slower to catch on in the U.S. than in China. Of Chinese consumers surveyed by Coresight Research, 74% said they had bought products through a shoppable livestream in 2022. In the U.S., 78% said they'd never even watched one. "People want to buy products with meaning or products that they can't get anywhere else. And that's really what's the underpinning of live shopping in the U.S. That's very different than in China, which is all about just a mass population," Mai said.

Amazon Live

At 35% of the market, Alibaba's Taobao Live remains the world's biggest live shopping player. But the last few years have seen a flurry of U.S. companies investing in live shopping ventures, too. First among them was Amazon, which introduced livestream shopping in 2016. On Amazon Live, influencers pitch products live from the intimacy of their own homes. Audiences can react with emojis or stars. A chat window lets them ask questions that the host can answer live, and there's an embedded link for every product to streamline purchases.

Tiana Young Morris tries on wigs and reviews them in a video that went viral in 2020. Tiana Young Morris

Tiana Young Morris first went viral in 2020 for videos in which she tried on wigs and then reviewed them. "I was like, 'Oh, there are a lot of people that are going to buy the product that I recommended. I need to see how can I make money off of this?' And Amazon just makes it so easy for you to sign up for the Influencer Program," Young Morris said. After signing up for the Amazon Influencer Program, creators get their own storefronts where Amazon users can follow them, getting alerts when they go live. Before launching her content creator career, Morris said she was making about $110,000 as a private practice attorney. "Now I make about six times that," Young Morris said. "I really, really enjoy doing this. I make so much doing this that I don't have to [work as a lawyer] anymore." Amazon Live creators make the most on commission, which is usually under 10% of sales from click-throughs on the livestream, although the rare category can be as high as 20%. Amazon also offers some creators a flat fee for going live regularly, and top creators can make extra from brands that pay for dedicated, sponsored livestreams. Now Young Morris sells fashion, beauty and skin care products on Amazon Live, and hosts exclusive sponsored livestreams with major brands like Dove. Amazon Live doesn't disclose follower counts, but her TikTok account boasts about 635,000 followers. Amazon continued its live-shopping investments with the launch of Amazon Live in India in September.

TikTok, YouTube and Meta