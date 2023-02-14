Treasury yields fall as investors await consumer inflation data

At 3:43 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was trading at 3.6883% after dipping by around three basis points. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was down by more than two basis points to 4.5074%.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors anticipated the latest consumer price index report and assessed the economic outlook.

January's consumer price index report, which reflects how prices for goods and services change, is due to be released Tuesday.

According to a Dow Jones survey, economists are expecting the figures to reflect a 0.4% increase from December. They anticipate core CPI, which excludes prices for food and energy, to have risen by 0.3% on a monthly basis.

The most recent CPI report released in December noted a 0.1% decline, the largest decrease since 2020. Many investors took this as an indication that the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy and ease inflation were taking effect.

These measures have included eight interest rate hikes since March 2022. Many investors have been concerned about the pace of rate hikes, and the prospect of rates remaining elevated for longer as they fear this will cause the U.S. economy to contract.

A series of Fed officials have indicated that future rate decisions will depend on economic data. Central bank officials are due to make remarks on Tuesday, which investors will be scanning for fresh hints about the Fed's monetary policy and expectations for the economy.