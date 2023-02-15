Abortion foes to get National Archives tour, apology after filing suit over clothing ban

Anti-abortion protestors demonstrate during the nationwide Women's March, held after Texas rolled out a near-total ban on abortion procedures and access to abortion-inducing medications, in Austin, Texas, U.S., October 2, 2021.

Two abortion opponents who sued the National Archives museum after they and other visitors were ordered to hide "pro-life" messages on clothing during visits there will get personal tours of the museum and apologies, while staff will be warned against repeating the First Amendment faux pas.

The National Archives and the two plaintiffs agreed to the concessions as part of a proposed order filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

The order also would at least temporarily legally stop the museum from barring visitors based on wearing clothing or buttons "that display protest language, including religious and political speech."

It also calls for the women's claims to be referred to a mediator for a possible settlement of the case.

The agreement does not cover a third plaintiff. Nor does it resolve the pending suit against the archives, which house the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and many other historically significant American documents.

The agreement also does not apply to a separate, similar lawsuit filed in the same court by nearly a dozen anti-abortion opponents against the National Air and Space Museum in Washington. Security guards at the museum likewise ordered them to remove or cover up messages opposing abortion on their clothing during visits.

The plaintiffs in that case are students, parents and chaperones from a Catholic school in South Carolina.