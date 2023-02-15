Charlie Munger says BYD is so far ahead of Tesla in China it's almost ridiculous

Charlie Munger said Wednesday that Tesla pales in comparison to BYD in China, calling the Chinese electric vehicle maker his favorite stock ever.

"I have never helped do anything at Berkshire [Hathaway] that was as good as BYD and I only did it once," the 99-year-old investor said at the Daily Journal's virtual annual meeting Wednesday. Berkshire initial investment is now "worth about $8 billion or maybe $9 [billion]. That's a pretty good rate of return," said Warren Buffett's longtime investment partner.

BYD has been a lucrative bet for Berkshire , which first bought about 220 million shares in September 2008. The stock has jumped more than 600% in the past 10 years amid the massive growth in electric vehicles. Berkshire has actually been trimming its BYD stake in the past year as the stock has become increasingly pricey.

"At the current price of BYD stock, little BYD is worth more than the entire Mercedes corporation. It's not a cheap stock, but on the other hand, it's a very remarkable company," Munger said.