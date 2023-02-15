U.S. will default on its debt between July and September if Congress doesn't raise debt ceiling, CBO says

A car drives next to a board at a bus stop showing a U.S. national debt figure after the U.S. government hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit amid a standoff between the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, President Joe Biden and Democratic legislators that could lead to a fiscal crisis in a few months, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2023.

WASHINGTON — The United States Treasury will exhaust its emergency measures to prevent a debt default sometime between July and September unless Congress raises the $31.4 trillion debt limit, the Congressional Budget Office projected Wednesday.

The latest projection notes that the final date will be determined by tax revenues the IRS receives in April. Should those revenues decline significantly from CBO's estimates, "the extraordinary measures could be exhausted sooner, and Treasury could run out of funds before July," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in a statement Wednesday.

The U.S. reached the current debt limit in January of this year, at which point Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen initiated a series of established steps, known as the "extraordinary measures," that allowed the government to continue borrowing money to meet its obligations.

Should those measures be exhausted before President Joe Biden can sign off on a new debt limit passed by Congress, "the government would have to delay making payments for some activities, default on its debt obligations, or both," said Swagel.

Top Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill have repeatedly assured the public that the United States will not default on its debt, and that an agreement will be reached and a bill passed in time to avert a crisis.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.