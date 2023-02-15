Watch live: Nikki Haley kicks off 2024 presidential campaign in South Carolina

(The live stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a video above at that time.)

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is set to kick off her campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in Charleston on Wednesday morning.

Haley announced her White House bid a day earlier, making her the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump, who launched his campaign in November.

Haley, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, is now his direct rival — and his only real one, until more candidates jump into the Republican primary field.

After Haley's first campaign event in Charleston, she's headed to hit the campaign trail with stops in the key primary states of New Hampshire and Iowa.

