Oakmark fund manager likes this alternative asset firm for its ‘attractive long-term earnings growth outlook’

Investors should take a closer look at KKR & Co. on the strength of its alternative assets business, according to Michael Nicolas, portfolio manager at Oakmark Funds. "If you kind of step back a little bit, alternatives have been taking share of invested assets for quite some time, and KKR has been taking share within alternatives," he said Wednesday on CNBC's " Squawk on the Street ." The portfolio manager at the Oakmark Equity And Income Investor fund (OAKBX) said he prefers KKR over some of its competitors, such as Blackstone and Apollo Global Management. KKR has a 1.1% dividend yield, according to FactSet data. OAKBX has a 2% allocation to KKR, as of Jan. 31, according to the fund's website . "We think the company is extremely well managed, and has a really attractive long-term earnings growth outlook. The earnings in the business have doubled over the past four years, and we think they can double again, our management thinks close, over the next four years," Nicolas added. This year, OAKBX is in the top 7th percentile of funds among its peers, up more than 7% this year, according to Morningstar. Over the one-year period, it was in the top 34th percentile of funds in its category. OAKBX has an expense ratio of 0.83%. The fund has more than $6 billion in net assets , as of December. Additionally, Nicolas said he still likes Fiserv and Willis Towers Watson , both stocks he recommended on CNBC in October .