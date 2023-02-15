UK inflation rate dips for third straight month to hit 10.1%

LONDON — The U.K. inflation rate fell for the third month in a row in January to hit 10.1%, below economists' expectations, but high food and energy prices continued to put the pressure on British households.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inflation would drop to 10.3% after the rate fell to 10.5% for December. Inflation has fallen consistently since hitting a 41-year-high of 11.1% in October.

Core CPI, which doesn't include food, energy, alcohol or tobacco, was 5.3% compared to 5.8% in December, according to the ONS.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.