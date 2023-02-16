DoorDash stock pops after revenue beat, rosy guidance

Key Points
- DoorDash reported better-than-expected sales for the fourth quarter and gave upbeat guidance for the current period.
- The stock climbed in extended trading on Thursday.
A DoorDash sign is pictured on a restaurant on the day they hold their IPO in New York, December 9, 2020.
Carlo Allegri | Reuters
Shares of DoorDash jumped as much as 8% in extended trading Thursday after the food delivery company reported better-than-expected sales for the fourth quarter and gave upbeat guidance for the current period.
Here's how the company did:
- Loss per share: $1.65 per share vs. 68 cents, as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv
- Revenue: $1.82 billion vs. $1.77 billion, as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv
DoorDash said the total number of orders it delivered in the fourth quarter grew 27% to 467 million, which topped Wall Street's projections for roughly 458 million orders, according to StreetAccount.
For the current quarter, DoorDash said it expects marketplace gross order volume to be between $15.1 billion and $15.5 billion. Analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were looking for $15 billion in marketplace gross order volume.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.