DoorDash stock pops after revenue beat, rosy guidance

A DoorDash sign is pictured on a restaurant on the day they hold their IPO in New York, December 9, 2020.

Shares of DoorDash jumped as much as 8% in extended trading Thursday after the food delivery company reported better-than-expected sales for the fourth quarter and gave upbeat guidance for the current period.

Here's how the company did:

Loss per share: $1.65 per share vs. 68 cents, as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv

$1.65 per share vs. 68 cents, as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv Revenue: $1.82 billion vs. $1.77 billion, as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv

DoorDash said the total number of orders it delivered in the fourth quarter grew 27% to 467 million, which topped Wall Street's projections for roughly 458 million orders, according to StreetAccount.

For the current quarter, DoorDash said it expects marketplace gross order volume to be between $15.1 billion and $15.5 billion. Analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were looking for $15 billion in marketplace gross order volume.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.