Investing in Space: The space station kingmaker

CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions.

Several U.S. companies are working to build new orbiting habitats to replace the aging International Space Station. NASA's role in seeding the fledgling market was a hot topic at the FAA's space conference last week.

First, some context – the ISS is set to retire at the end of this decade. Four private space stations are vying to get online by the time that happens:

Axiom Space and Northrop Grumman

"Starlab" is under development by Voyager Space and subsidiary Nanoracks alongside Airbus.

"Orbital Reef" is a joint effort led by Sierra Space and Blue Origin.

NASA is the kingmaker when it comes to deciding which of these projects will succeed. Money from the agency played a crucial role in the developing crew and cargo spacecraft of SpaceX, Northrop Grumman and Boeing last decade. These days, it's been doling out funds to the four space station projects. Additionally, NASA's technological expertise and experience operating a research lab in space are also invaluable.

Space executives aren't of the same mind when it comes to how their biggest customer, the U.S. government, should be involved. These alternate perspectives were on display during a panel alongside NASA leadership last week. Axiom chief government officer Mary Lynne Dittmar kicked her comments off with a strong take on NASA's acquisition strategy:

"We're concerned that with four competitors in the game for very much longer, we're diluting what is only a nascent market, if there is a market. We're diluting business opportunities in low Earth orbit because, essentially, everybody's chasing the same verticals," Dittmar said. "And we're worried that without very clear milestones for down select and consolidation, we're actually going to extend the period of time that it takes to get things on low Earth orbit after ISS."

That's perhaps an unsurprising view, as Axiom was the first to win a NASA contract for these stations, and appears furthest along in development. Of course the company wants to make sure the pie isn't split into too many pieces, when it was the initial guest at the table.

Among the panelists, Voyager executive vice president of government affairs Eric Stallmer presented the most direct rebuttal:

"It's really going to be a small percentage that NASA is going to be funding these space stations" development, Stallmer said, so each project needs "to go out and raise capital to do this."

For now, NASA expects the Commercial LEO Destinations program to be just a piece of its budget – at around $200 million to $400 million annually. Either that number needs to grow substantially or companies will have to find the investment elsewhere, with the success of these stations hanging in the balance.