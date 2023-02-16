Renault CEO questions wisdom of electric vehicle price cuts

Renault CEO Luca de Meo on Thursday questioned the wisdom of price cuts rivals have been implementing in a bid to bolster market share for their electric vehicle fleets.

"We've seen competitors moving prices up and down, etcetera, etcetera this is their decision. But I don't think it's a very healthy practice in the long term," he told CNBC.

"As electric cars are ramping up in Europe, we need to have a healthy business, and so, in the case of Renault, the last thing I'm going to do is to compromise on the margins, you know, of electric cars."

De Meo's comments follow a string of aggressive price drops announced by automakers Tesla and Ford amid pressure to remain competitive in a burgeoning EV market.

Tesla threw down the gauntlet with its mid-January announcement of price reductions for U.S.-marketed models across the board and for its Model 3 and Model Y within Europe. Ford followed on Jan. 30 with price trims for its electric Mustang Mach-E crossover.

However, De Meo signaled that sales price volatility could erode consumer confidence in EV products.

"Our priority will be to defend the value for the customer," he said. "Because those kinds of swings are kind of value destroying for the customer, think about residual value, etc. So I think we don't have to destroy the old thing at the beginning."

Renault's long-term allies are joining the French automaker's EV push, with Nissan earlier this month pledging to buy a stake of up to 15% in Renault's electric unit Ampere as part of a broader overhaul of the companies' 24-year union. Under the reshaped, previously lopsided alliance, Renault will reduce its shareholdings in Nissan from roughly 43% to 15%.

"My job is to make the Ampere case so interesting for them [Nissan and junior alliance partner Mitsubishi] that they will decide in their capital allocation meetings to put money there and not in an alternative project," he told CNBC, adding that the investment was not a condition of the restructure.