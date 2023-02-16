Stephen Mandel's Lone Pine doubles down on Big Tech and chip stocks to ride on the rebound

Lone Pine Capital doubled down on technology stocks in the fourth quarter, just in time to benefit from the big rebound, a new regulatory filing showed. Stephen Mandel's hedge fund significantly increased its holdings in Microsoft and Amazon , making them top bets at the end of the fourth quarter, the filing showed. The latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed its long positions as of the end of 2022. Technology stocks, which took a big hit last year by rising rates, have rebounded sharply in 2023. Microsoft is up more than 10% in the new year, while Amazon has rallied nearly 20%. Mandel founded Lone Pine Capital in 1997 and boasts one of the best long-term track records in the industry. Mandel is one of the so-called "Tiger Cubs," mentored by legendary hedge fund pioneer Julian Robertson. The 66-year-old investor has stepped back from day-to-day management at the firm. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based hedge fund also added to its Taiwan Semiconductor stake, making its its fifth biggest holding at the end of December. The chipmaker's stock is up more than 22% this year. However, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway dumped a big chunk of its stake in the semi name last quarter. Lone Pine increased its exposure in the semiconductor industry last quarter. Other than Taiwan Semiconductor, the hedge fund built a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices , worth about $250 million, while adding a sizeable bet on ASML Holding . Recently, AMD reported December quarter earnings that beat expectations. The company indicated a weak outlook for the January quarter, though was more optimistic about demand in the second half of 2023. The stock is up over 28% this year.