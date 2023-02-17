HBCU students diversify alternative investing with the help of Wall Street’s biggest firms

The search for bigger profits and top talent is nothing new on Wall Street, but some firms are turning to an almost untapped resource: historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs.

The AltFinance Fellowship is the brainchild of top alternative investment firms Ares Management, Apollo Global Management and Oaktree Capital Management. The three firms are investing $90 million over 10 years into the program, which is providing more than 100 students at HBCUs with paid experience, mentorship and networking opportunities.

Selected students will also receive a scholarship of up to $10,000 if they're sophomores, while juniors and seniors can receive up to $15,000. Partnering schools include Clark Atlanta University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Spelman College.

The program aims to give students of color an opportunity in a booming industry that hasn't been the most diverse. The private equity, private credit and commercial real estate industry has about $10 trillion in assets under management, according to data provider Preqin. Meanwhile, in 2020, Black people accounted for 1% to 2% of the investment deal teams in the private equity space, according to management consulting firm McKinsey.

"This is not a charitable activity," Howard Marks, co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, told CNBC. "I think it has some socially beneficial aspects to it. But that's not the only reason we're doing it. We're also doing it because we believe it can enrich our organizations."

Indeed, chief investment officers of leading institutional investors said they would allocate 2.6 times as much capital toward more ethnically and racially diverse private-equity deal teams if they were choosing between two comparable firms, according to a 2022 report from McKinsey.