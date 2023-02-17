IRS unveils option allowing online responses to 9 of its notices. 'A step in the right direction,' says tax pro

Hoxton/Sam Edwards | Getty Images

After kicking off tax season with customer service and technology upgrades, the IRS this week unveiled a new option allowing taxpayers to respond more easily to certain agency notices. The new feature lets taxpayers and professionals respond to nine notices online by digitally uploading requested documents, rather than responding by mail, according to a news release from Thursday. "It's definitely a step in the right direction," said certified financial planner John Chichester Jr., founder and CEO of Chichester Financial Group in Phoenix. He is also a certified public accountant.

Chichester said allowing taxpayers and professionals to respond to notices online will "save everyone time and energy." Currently, you can use the new upload feature for the following nine notices, including earned income tax credit and child tax credit recipients, that are received by more than 500,000 taxpayers per year: CP04 - combat zone status

CP05A - information request for a refund

CP06 and CP06A - premium tax credit

CP08 - child tax credit

CP09, CP75 and CP75a - earned income tax credit

CP75d - earned income tax credit and others The IRS plans to expand the upload capability for "dozens of other notices" in the future. "This means people can have their issues resolved much faster, including getting refunds to affected taxpayers faster," IRS acting Commissioner Doug O'Donnell said in a statement. If you receive one of the nine notices, it will include a link and unique access code, according to the IRS. You can use any browser to open the link, enter the access code and add personal details before uploading the necessary documents.

Paper has been a key issue for the IRS