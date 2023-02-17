This week's best performers include Paramount Global and a little-known pharma stock

It's been a choppy week on Wall Street, but some stocks still managed to do well. The S & P 500 is down 0.7% week to date, on pace for its second straight weekly decline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for a third week in a row, losing 0.5%. Those declines come as concern over stubbornly high inflation and tighter monetary policy push Treasury yields higher. Some stocks bucked the broader market's negative trend, however, boosted in some cases by stronger-than-expected quarterly results. Check out the 10 best-performing S & P 500 stocks this week. West Pharmaceutical Services , which makes delivery systems for injectable medicines, is the best performer this week, rallying more than 17% through Friday's open. On Thursday, the company posted fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations. The company's 2023 revenue guidance was also ahead of estimates. To be sure, analysts think the stock's momentum won't last. The average price target on West Pharmaceuticals implies downside of 7.2% over the next 12 months, and only one-third of analysts rate the stock as buy. Paramount Global also popped this week, gaining around 9% after the media giant said it would increase subscription prices for its Paramount+ streaming service . "Our content and platform strategy is working and, with even more exceptional content coming this year, we expect to return the company to earnings growth in 2024," CEO Bob Bakish said in a statement. Analysts are less sanguine on the media stock, however. Just 21% rate it as buy, and the average price target implies downside of 13%. Zoetis shares also gained more than 9% this week, and analysts think there's room to grow. Three-quarters of analysts covering the pet medication maker rate it as buy, with the average analyst price target implying upside of 25.3%. This week, the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that matched analysts' expectations, as well as a narrow beat on revenue. Generac, meanwhile, popped more than 8%, on the back of better-than-expected quarterly results. Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock on the back of those results, noting it has 30% upside from here. However, Wells Fargo downgraded the power generator builder, saying its 2023 guidance was too aggressive .