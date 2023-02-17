World to face wars over food and water without climate action, EU green deal chief says

The European Commission's climate chief warned Friday that society will be "fighting wars" over food and water in the future, if serious action is not taken on climate change.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Frans Timmermans said global warming posed one of the greatest risks to security worldwide and urged that efforts to limit its impact should not be derailed by other geopolitical crises, such as the war in Ukraine.

"Climate is security, it's the same thing," said Timmermans, executive vice-president for the European Green Deal and commissioner for climate action at the European Commission.

"The climate crisis is not going to be halted because there's another priority," Timmermans told CNBC's Hadley Gamble during a panel session entitled "Geopolitics of Green Transition."