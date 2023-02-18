CNBC Investing Club

The Fed’s favorite inflation gauge will be the big market hurdle of next week

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
People walk along 5th Avenue in Manhattan, one of the nation's premier shopping streets on February 15, 2023 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

A pair of macroeconomic reports will hog the market's attention again this coming week, including a reading that is the Federal Reserve's favorite measure of inflation.