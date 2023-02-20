You can avoid paying surprise taxes by picking the best investment accounts. Here's how

If you're looking for ways to trim your yearly tax bill, experts may check your portfolio, since some assets are more likely to trigger taxes in certain accounts.

Your 401(k) account offers tax-deferred growth, meaning you won't owe levies on yearly income, such as dividends and capital gains.

By contrast, you may owe taxes for selling assets or receiving income in a brokerage account, which may be a surprise for some investors.

More from Personal Finance:

Biden administration making big change to student loan repayment

Medicare expenses in retirement could top $383,000 for a couple

This entrepreneur built a $3 million business buying cars at auctions

"I definitely take that into consideration when I'm designing portfolios for clients," said JoAnn May, a certified financial planner at Forest Asset Management in Berwyn, Illinois. "I always keep the taxability of assets in mind when strategizing where things are going to go."

If you have three types of accounts — brokerage, tax-deferred and tax-free — you can pick the best spot for each asset, said May, who is also a certified public accountant.

Since bonds may have less growth but distribute income, they may be suitable for tax-deferred accounts like your 401(k) plan, she said, and investments most likely to appreciate may be ideal for tax-free accounts, like a Roth individual retirement account.