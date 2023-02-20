China formalizes rules for overseas IPOs

BEIJING – China-based companies now have more clarity on whether they can list overseas in the U.S.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission announced late Friday new rules that require domestic companies to comply with national security measures and the personal data protection law before going public overseas.

The securities regulator's rules do not ban the variable interest entity structure commonly used by Chinese companies when listing in the U.S. The VIE structure creates a listing through a shell company, often based in the Cayman Islands.

The CSRC said its rules for overseas listings are set to take effect March 31. The rules are similar to a draft published in late 2021, which had no implementation date.

The new rules also call for IPO underwriters, typically international investment banks, to annually report to the CSRC their involvement with Chinese listings overseas.