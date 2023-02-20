World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee calls crypto 'dangerous' and likens it to gambling

Tim Berners-Lee is credited with inventing the World Wide Web in 1989. But he has been dissatisfied with the way his original vision for the web has panned out.

Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, called cryptocurrency "dangerous" and likened it to gambling in an episode of CNBC's "Beyond The Valley" podcast published last Friday.

Discussing the future of the web, Berners-Lee said digital currencies are "only speculative" and compared it to the dot-com bubble, in which internet stocks, often without a solid business behind them, were highly inflated.

"It's only speculative. Obviously, that's really dangerous," Berners-Lee told CNBC. "[It's] if you want to have a kick out of gambling, basically."

"Investing in certain things, which is purely speculative, isn't what, where I want to spend my time," he added.