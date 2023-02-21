LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets fall as investors digest private surveys on factory activity
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are set to fall on Tuesday as investors await regional private surveys for factory activity.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.43% as investors digest the nation's Judo Bank composite purchasing managers' index, which climbed to 49.2, below the 50-mark that separates growth and contraction.
The PMI index encompasses services and manufacturing, and is seen as a reliable gauge of economic health.
Reserve Bank of Australia will release minutes from its February policy meeting, when it hiked interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.35%.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.16% and the Topix was marginally lower ahead of the au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing PMI. South Korea's Kospi also fell 0.2% while the Kosdaq traded fractionally higher.
While U.S. markets were closed due to Presidents' day holiday, U.S futures fell on Monday night following a week during which higher interest rates kept investor sentiment in check.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped 88 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.3%, and Nasdaq-100 futures pulled back by 0.2%.
Week ahead: FOMC minutes, RBA, Bank of Korea, Xi speech
Here are the major events investors in the Asia-Pacific will be watching this week.
The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee will release minutes for its latest meeting concluding Feb. 1 later in the week.
On Monday, China will release its 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates for February. Malaysia will report its trade data later in the day.
On Tuesday, private surveys will release Australia and Japan's purchasing managers' index readings. U.S. will also release its PMI and New Zealand is slated to publish its producer price index for the fourth quarter.
Investors will also be closely watching for minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's latest rate decision meeting.
Japan will also release its producer price index on Wednesday. Australia's composite leading index for January and the nation's wage price index for the fourth quarter will be published on this day as well.
New Zealand will also release its trade balance for January on Wednesday.
The Bank of Korea will announce its rate decision on Thursday morning. Economists polled by Reuters are expecting to see the central bank pause and leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged. Singapore's consumer price index for January will be released as well.
Chinese president Xi Jinping will reportedly be delivering a 'peace speech' on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion on Ukraine, according to Reuters.
