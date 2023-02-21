Asia markets fall as investors digest private surveys on factory activity

View of the Yarra River flowing through Melbourne city centre in Australia.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to fall on Tuesday as investors await regional private surveys for factory activity.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.43% as investors digest the nation's Judo Bank composite purchasing managers' index, which climbed to 49.2, below the 50-mark that separates growth and contraction.

The PMI index encompasses services and manufacturing, and is seen as a reliable gauge of economic health.

Reserve Bank of Australia will release minutes from its February policy meeting, when it hiked interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.35%.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.16% and the Topix was marginally lower ahead of the au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing PMI. South Korea's Kospi also fell 0.2% while the Kosdaq traded fractionally higher.