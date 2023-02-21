Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee launches bid for California Senate seat held by retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein, joining crowded primary

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., attends a news conference with the Pro-Choice Caucus on the reintroduction of the "Equal Access to Abortion Coverage in Health Insurance (EACH) Act, outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., announced Tuesday she will join the competitive 2024 Democratic race for the Senate seat held by retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

"Californians deserve a strong, progressive leader who has delivered real change," Lee, 76, said in a social media post unveiling her long-rumored campaign for the coveted seat.

Lee's announcement makes her the third major Democratic candidate in the running for the seat Feinstein has held since 1992. Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff, both California Democrats, have already thrown their hats in the ring.

If elected in 2024, Lee would become the only Black woman serving in the U.S. Senate.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.