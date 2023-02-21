CNBC Pro Talks: Veteran investor Mark Hawtin talks tech, Tesla and calling the bottom

After a brutal year for growth investors, Mark Hawtin of GAM Investments will join Pro Talks to discuss the outlook for tech stocks and when he sees the market hitting the bottom. Hawtin, investment director of the Swiss asset management firm, will speak with CNBC's Karen Tso to share his thoughts on investor favorites such as Tesla , Big Tech stocks, and the companies he expects to grow despite a downturn. Responsible for running global long-only and long/short funds, London-based Hawtin invests in disruptive growth and technology stocks. Prior to joining GAM in 2008, he was a partner and portfolio manager with Marshall Wace Asset Management for eight years, overseeing one of Europe's largest tech, media and telecom hedge funds. Hawtin previously spent seven years at Enskilda Securities, initially as head of sales, before taking responsibility for the international equity business. There, he oversaw pan-European research and trading activities and about a quarter of the firm's investment banking staff. Click here to watch CNBC Pro Talks live on Wednesday, February 22 at 12 p.m. GMT / 8 p.m. SGT / 7 a.m. ET. See more from our previous Pro Talks: Fund manager names two U.S. stocks he thinks might not survive 2023 Thinking of jumping back into Big Tech? This investor is wary of 2 stocks in particular 2023 is set to be tough — but this 'exceptional' stock is rock solid, fund manager says Related coverage from Pro: Here are 5 ETFs that offer more than 10% yield right now to beat inflation This investor's fund returned 15% in a bad year for stocks. He shares his playbook and bets for 2023 Buy this Chinese tech giant to play $284 billion gaming opportunity, Goldman Sachs says

