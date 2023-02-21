CNBC Pro Talks: Veteran investor Mark Hawtin talks tech, Tesla and calling the bottom

After a brutal year for growth investors, Mark Hawtin of GAM Investments will join Pro Talks to discuss the outlook for tech stocks and when he sees the market hitting the bottom.
Hawtin, investment director of the Swiss asset management firm, will speak with CNBC's Karen Tso to share his thoughts on investor favorites such as Tesla, Big Tech stocks, and the companies he expects to grow despite a downturn.
Responsible for running global long-only and long/short funds, London-based Hawtin invests in disruptive growth and technology stocks.
Prior to joining GAM in 2008, he was a partner and portfolio manager with Marshall Wace Asset Management for eight years, overseeing one of Europe's largest tech, media and telecom hedge funds.
Hawtin previously spent seven years at Enskilda Securities, initially as head of sales, before taking responsibility for the international equity business. There, he oversaw pan-European research and trading activities and about a quarter of the firm's investment banking staff.
