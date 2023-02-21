Coinbase beats on revenue and earnings, but usage continues to decline

In this photo illustration, the Coinbase logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.

Coinbase reported user numbers that fell short of analysts' estimates even as fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat projections. The stock slid more than 2% in extended trading after dropping 4.8% during the day.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings: Loss of $2.46 per share, vs. loss of $2.55 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Loss of $2.46 per share, vs. loss of $2.55 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $629 million, vs. $590 million as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue plunged nearly 75% from a year earlier as the so-called crypto winter continued to drag on the price of cryptocurrencies. The company also reported a (non-adjusted) net loss of $557 million, a year after Coinbase generated net income of $840 million during the peak of crypto adoption.

Coinbase's user base continues to shrink. The company said it had 8.3 million monthly transacting users (MTUs) during the fourth quarter, down from 8.5 million the prior period. Analysts were expecting 8.22 million, according to StreetAccount. Trading volume fell 9% to $145 billion from the previous quarter.

Retail transaction revenue came in at $322 million, which was below the $327 million consensus among analysts polled by StreetAccount.

For Q1 2023, the company projected subscription and services revenue of $300 million to $325 million, as well as restructuring expenses of about $150 million.

Coinbase has gone through two major rounds of layoffs since June 2022 in an effort to pare back spending to preserve cash. The exchange cut 20% of its staff last month, following an 18% reduction of its workforce in 2022.

Prior to Tuesday's after-hours moves, the stock was up more than 75% in 2023, following 2022's plunge in crypto prices coupled with a retreat from the riskiest equities. This year bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has risen more than 48%.

Coinbase's business could also be impacted by possible SEC actions that would govern certain types of cryptocurrency tokens and crypto services as securities. Tweets by CEO Brian Armstrong and Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal have suggested the company would fight any such action in court.

Executives will discuss the results on a conference call starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.

This news is breaking. Check back for updates.