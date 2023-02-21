Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Pfizer is a buy in a market slowdown

Rebecca Picciotto
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Impinj Inc.: "It is a great company. Problem is it's not a great stock...You've got to wait for it to come down before you buy any Impinj."

AST Spacemobile Inc.: "They're not making any money."

Petco: "It is at $10, which tells me, believe it or not, something's wrong. I say don't buy Petco."

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.: "Let's zoom out...I don't need another marketer."

Pfizer Inc.: "If there is going to be a slow down, I want to buy Pfizer."

