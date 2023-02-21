Cramer's lightning round: Pfizer is a buy in a market slowdown

In this article ZI

WOOF

ASTS

PI

PFE

Impinj Inc. : "It is a great company. Problem is it's not a great stock...You've got to wait for it to come down before you buy any Impinj."

AST Spacemobile Inc. : "They're not making any money."

Petco : "It is at $10, which tells me, believe it or not, something's wrong. I say don't buy Petco."

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc .: "Let's zoom out...I don't need another marketer."

Pfizer Inc .: "If there is going to be a slow down, I want to buy Pfizer."

