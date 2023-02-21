Goldman-backed battery firm Northvolt earmarks next quarter for U.S. factory announcement

A Northvolt building in Sweden, photographed in February 2022. Mikael Sjoberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

SKELLEFTEA, Sweden ꟷ Battery firm Northvolt will outline details of a new manufacturing plant in the U.S. before the start of the summer, CEO Peter Carlsson told CNBC Tuesday. The Swedish company has been reevaluating some of its investment decisions in light of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act — often referred to as IRA. The landmark legislation, which features green subsidies for businesses, is worth more than $300 billion. Northvolt said in October it might prioritize expansion in the U.S. over Europe, despite having put forward a plan in May to open a new plant in Germany. "We have also been working on a North American plant and, with [the] IRA, that plan kind of got turbo-boosted given the very strong incentives," Carlsson, the CEO and co-founder of Northvolt, said. He added that within "not too long [a] distance" the company will be able to detail what the new U.S. investment will look like. "I would be surprised if we have not done an announcement by latest in Q2 [second quarter]," he said. Northvolt's batteries are mostly used in electric cars. Some of its most important clients include Volkswagen , BMW and Scania. It's also backed by firms like Goldman Sachs.

A worker walking past the coating ovens section at the Northvolt Ett factory in Skelleftea, north Sweden. Jonathan Nackstrand | Afp | Getty Images

Its factory in northern Sweden employs about 1,500 of its 4,000 workers and is roughly three times the size of The Pentagon. It is currently installing its first 16 GWh of annual output, and the aim is to grow that to 60 GWh. Carlsson said that what's attractive with the President Joe Biden-backed IRA is the simplicity of the plan. An example would be the sale of electric cars. If an American consumer wants to buy a new electric vehicle, they'll benefit from a tax credit if they opt for a model where 40% of the critical mineral and battery components are made in the U.S. — or a country with a U.S. free-trade agreement.

Still committed to Germany