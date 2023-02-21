CNBC Investing Club

Palo Alto Networks' earnings blowout spotlights the Club's newest stock

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Arora Nikesh, Palo Alto Networks CEO & Chairman at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland on May 23rd, 2022.
Adam Galica | CNBC

Next-generation cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks (PANW) delivered a strong quarterly earnings beat Tuesday and raised its full-year outlook on the back of stellar margin discipline, validating our recent choice to make the technology firm the Club's newest holding.