The Club is selling shares in 23 holdings to fund this year’s charitable donation

Shortly after Wall Street's opening bell Tuesday, we'll be making a handful of sales to help fund our upcoming distribution to charity. As a reminder, every year Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust distributes all dividend income and realized capital gains to qualified publicly supported charitable organizations. Our total contribution this year is $326,951, and this brings our total donation since the Club's inception to approximately $4.1 million. For more information about why the Trust gives all profits to charity, please review our About page. To fund this year's distribution, we're trimming 23 positions, roughly evenly, to raise enough to maintain a about 10% cash position once the distribution is made. The stocks we are excluding from sales are ones that we are restricted in, have purchased over the past 30 days or already represent less than 1% of the portfolio. Please note that these trades are not based on our outlook, and our ratings and price targets are unchanged. We would not be making these sales if we did not need to raise capital to make donations. We cannot stress this point enough. Our sales this morning will temporarily raise our cash balance, but this will normalize after we make our donation after Tuesday's close. We will let the Club know when this happens. Here's what we're selling: 80 shares of Apple (AAPL) 155 shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 125 shares of Amazo n (AMZN) 1,270 shares of Bausch Health Companies (BHC) 24 shares of Costco (COST) 75 shares of Salesforce (CRM) 240 shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) 50 shares of Danaher (DHR) 115 shares of Disney (DIS) 950 shares of Ford (F) 125 shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) 330 shares of Halliburton (HAL) 60 shares of Honeywell (HON) 25 shares of Humana (HUM) 35 shares of Linde (LIN) 70 shares of Meta Platforms (META) 120 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) 45 shares of Microsoft (MSFT) 55 shares of Nvidia (NVDA) 95 shares of Qualcomm (QCOM) 50 shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) 150 shares of TJX Companies (TJX) 255 shares of Wells Fargo (WFC) (See here a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust, the holdings of which the Club uses for our portfolio) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Jim Cramer at standing in front of the NYSE, June 30, 2022. Virginia Sherwood | CNBC