'Cash is no longer trash': Market forecaster Jim Bianco warns stocks face stiff competition

Traditional savings accounts are going up against stocks.

And, the winner may be your neighborhood bank for the first time in years, according to Wall Street forecaster Jim Bianco.

He contends rising interest rates are giving investors safer ways to generate income.

"Cash is no longer trash. That was a two-decade old meme that doesn't apply," the Bianco Research president told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Wednesday. "Cash could actually be somewhat of an alternative where it was just a waste of time throughout the 2010s. It's no longer that anymore."

He uses the 6-month Treasury Note, which is yielding above 5% right now, as an example. Bianco believes it will soon rise to 6%.