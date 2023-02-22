Dick's Sporting Goods to buy e-commerce outdoor retailer Moosejaw from Walmart

Dick's Sporting Goods has agreed to buy outdoor retailer Moosejaw from Walmart in a bid to take share in the multibillion-dollar outdoor market.

The cost of the deal, which is expected to close in March, was not disclosed. Walmart purchased Moosejaw for $51 million in February 2017 under then-e-commerce President Marc Lore.

The acquisition, a rare move for Dick's, could help the retailer grow its presence in the outdoor market and develop its e-commerce footprint after its 2021 launch of Public Lands, which has a stronger brick-and-mortar focus.

During the Covid pandemic, stuck-at-home Americans rushed to the great outdoors for hiking, boating, biking and other activities that were considered safer than dining in restaurants or traveling.

Research from Penn State, released last year, found there was a 20% increase in outdoor recreation in the U.S. during the pandemic, prompting the emergence of a new group of outdoor enthusiasts.

Dick's wants to turn those outdoor lovers into customers and sees huge opportunity in the market overall, which isn't crowded and is estimated to be worth about $40 billion.

While Moosejaw operates about a dozen brick-and-mortar locations in the Midwest and near the Great Lakes, it's primarily an e-commerce company that's been around since 1992.