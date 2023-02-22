Flu vaccine was 68% effective at preventing hospitalization in children but less protective for seniors this season

Paquita Bonillo, 84 years old, receives the fourth dose of Covid-19 and flu vaccine in the garden of the Feixa Llarga nursing home on September 26, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

The flu vaccine has been 68% effective at preventing hospitalizations in children but has been less protective for seniors this season, according to preliminary data released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The vaccine was 35% effective at preventing hospitalization for seniors in one study, and 42% effective in a second analysis.

For people with weak immune systems, the vaccine reduced the risk of hospitalization by 44% in one study and 30% in another.

The flu hit early this season, as the weekly hospitalization rate peaked in December and has declined since then, according to CDC data. The flu has caused 25 million illnesses, 280,000 hospitalizations and 18,000 deaths since October. More than 100 children have died from the flu this season.

Flu cases surged last fall after two years in which the virus circulated at low levels due to the masking and social distancing measures put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Jose Romero, head of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease, said the simultaneous circulation of Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus put significant pressure on hospitals and drug supply chains in the U.S.

"After a brief and anticipated uptick of hospitalizations and cases around the holidays, we are now seeing a continued decrease in Covid, influenza and RSV cases and hospitalizations nationally," Romero told the CDC's independent advisory committee Wednesday.

"While influenza activity is declining, it remains possible that a second wave may occur later in the season as it has in the past," Romero said.