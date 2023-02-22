CDC advisors recommend mpox vaccine for at-risk adults in future outbreaks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's independent advisors on Wednesday unanimously recommended administering the two-dose Jynneos vaccine to adults at risk of mpox in the event of future outbreaks, following last year's unprecedented epidemic.

The U.S. started using the Jynneos vaccine, made by the Danish company Bavarian Nordic , widely for the first time last summer after the Biden administration declared a public health emergency in response to the sudden spread of mpox domestically. The virus has historically been limited mostly to West and Central Africa, but has now spread to more than 100 countries.

"It's important to state that an mpox outbreak will be determined by public health authorities, and a single case may be considered an mpox outbreak at the discretion of the public health authority," said Dr. Pablo Sanchez, head of the CDC committee's mpox workgroup.

Dr. Agam Rao, an officer in the public health service, said the vaccine could be deployed in the future if mpox is introduced by a traveler or through imported animals, or if a community needs to be immunized as a preventative measure due to spread of the virus in a nearby location.

"Local health departments, state health departments, federal can all make that determination of what is considered an outbreak," Rao said. "If there's a single case in the United States from a traveler, then that might be enough."

The advisors' recommendation on Wednesday was not specific to men who have sex with men, the community most affected in the current epidemic. Although mpox is primarily spreading through sexual contact right now, Rao said it's unclear how the virus would transmit in a future outbreak and what communities might be most affected.

The CDC advisors will meet again in June to discuss using the Jynneos vaccine for kids at risk of mpox in future outbreaks. The U.S. is currently offering the vaccine to adults and adolescents who are at risk in the current epidemic.