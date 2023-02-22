CNBC Investing Club

Nvidia pops after strong quarter, guidance — showing why the stock still has long-term promise

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
The logo of NVIDIA as seen at its corporate headquarters in Santa Clara, California, in May of 2022.
Nvidia | via Reuters

Nvidia (NVDA) reported better-than-expected fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter results after the closing bell Wednesday and a strong current-quarter forecast. These promising financials show why we've kept a small position in this high-end chipmaker despite the headwinds facing the semiconductor industry.