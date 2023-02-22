CNBC Investing Club

Off-price retailer TJX's quarterly results show strong demand. We're unconcerned by a softer profit outlook

Zev Fima@zevfima
A shopper carries a bag outside a TJ Maxx store in New York, U.S.
Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Club holding TJX Companies (TJX) reported solid fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 results Wednesday, as stronger-than-expected sales highlighted robust consumer demand for discounted quality merchandise at stores like TJ Maxx.