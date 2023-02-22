S&P 500 earnings beats hit a 15-year low. More cost cuts are coming

In this article COUP

.SPX Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Gone are the days when every company could just count on post-pandemic pent-up demand to drive results. Some industries are still benefiting from that, including airlines, hotels, casinos, credit card companies and some restaurants. And as companies seek ways to preserve margins and offset demand issues, price hikes are still an option, at least for companies focused on the core consumer basket. Big brands have seen earnings propelled by double-digit price hikes – even if it has had a negative impact on demand elasticity. Just look at some of the companies that have raised prices but have seen volumes fall in the latest quarter: ConAgra: Prices up 17%, volumes down 8%

Kraft Heinz: Prices up 15%, volumes down 5%

Clorox: Prices up 14%, volumes down 10%

Colgate-Palmolive: Prices up 13%, volumes down 4%

Coca-Cola: Prices up 12%, volumes down 1%

Procter & Gamble: Prices up 10%, volumes down 6% But the outlook is getting more cautious from consumer bellwethers. On Monday, both Walmart and Home Depot warned that they expect a tougher year ahead. And that caution arrived amid what's turning out to be the weakest earnings performance for S&P 500 companies since Q3 2020, with earnings falling 2.8% year-over-year so far this season. And when it comes to positive surprises, earnings have been a mere 1.6% above estimates, the smallest magnitude in 15 years, according to an analysis from Refinitiv's Tajinder Dhillon. Only two-thirds (67%) of the companies that have reported have beat earnings estimates, the lowest beat rate in eight years. And that is even after estimates were slashed in the weeks and months prior to earnings season — a meager beat rate even with a very much lowered bar.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards The negative bar indicates earnings growth is lower than revenue growth, pressuring margins. Source: Refinitiv

With the latest view on the Fed being that it may not cut rates quite as soon as the market had hoped, recession clouds are back over the economy. That means preserving margins and profitability requires a closer look at spending – not just from the consumer, but from inside the corporation. Cost cuts are becoming increasingly important to help companies' bottom line. We saw this in the early days of the pandemic, when demand evaporated as economies around the world shut down. Companies got leaner. They got more efficient. They had to make some tough decisions. That's happening again amid waning demand and as companies plan for a potential recession. One obvious way to cut costs is to reduce the workforce. We've seen many examples of this in recent weeks, headed into and during this earnings season, from Disney under activist pressure to the country's major banks to the tech sector layoffs that have topped the headlines. But workforce reductions aren't the only way for companies to cut costs, or necessarily the best way in a tight labor market. From marketing costs to modifying capex plans, companies are finding ways to streamline operations and deliver better results to the street. We've seen notable examples across industries of just how important general cost cuts have been this earnings season. Airbnb 's EPS nearly doubled Wall Street expectations even with revenue was only slightly above estimates. Managing costs was key as the company hit some hurdles on both bookings as well as rates. Costs and expenses in the quarter rose 14%, far less than the 24% revenue growth which allowed for what the company described as "considerable margin expansion." Of course, Airbnb was one of the first companies to cut costs when the pandemic hit. Now it's becoming part of a permanent shift, according to the company's management: "We made many difficult choices to reduce our spending, making us a leaner and more focused company, and we've kept this discipline ever since."

watch now