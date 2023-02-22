Treasury yields dip as investors anticipate Fed meeting minutes

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes and assessed the outlook for monetary policy.

At 3:46 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by less than one basis point to 3.9468%. It had briefly risen as high as 3.966% earlier in the session, a level last seen in early November.

The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at around 4.685% after dipping by close to two basis points.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.