LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets mixed as investors digest Fed minutes
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia Pacific markets were mixed on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve released the minutes of its most recent meeting that showed central bank members are still committed to fighting inflation with rate hikes.
The S&P/ASX 200 was 0.38% lower. The South Korean Kospi was 0.26% higher and the Kosdaq fell 0.53%, as the central bank held its interest rates at 3.5%, in line with economists expectations.
Japanese markets will be closed on Thursday for the Emperor's birthday.
Hong Kong and Singapore are expected to release their consumer price indexes, with Singapore's CPI expected to come in at 7.1% for January.
Overnight, U.S. markets ended lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 most notably notching up a fourth straight day of losses.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended the day lower, but the Nasdaq Composite bucked the trend and rose to close 0.13% higher.
— CNBC's Hakyung Kim, Jeff Cox and Samantha Subin contributed to this report.
Bank of Korea holds base rate at 3.5%, in line with expectations
South Korea's central bank has kept its lending rate at 3.5%, in line with economists expectations.
This makes it one of the first central banks in the region to pause its hiking rates cycle compared to its global peers, with the exception of Japan and China.
The South Korean won strengthened 0.16% to trade at 1,304.76 against the U.S. dollar after the announcement.
—Lim Hui Jie
Fed minutes show members are still committed to fight against inflation
The minutes showed inflation remained "well above" the Fed's 2% target, adding that the labor market is still "very tight, contributing to continuing upward pressures on wages and prices."
Fed officials also noted that "inflation data received over the past three months showed a welcome reduction in the monthly pace of price increases but stressed that substantially more evidence of progress across a broader range of prices would be required to be confident that inflation was on a sustained downward path," the minutes said.
— Jeff Cox
Property developer Capitaland reports drop in net profits
Asian property developer Capitaland Investment reported a profit after tax of $861 million Singapore dollars ($642.2 million) for the full year of 2022.
This is 36.2% lower than the S$1.35 billion recorded in the same period in 2021. Net profit came in at S$1.07 billion, 31.4% lower than the year before.
In a release, Capitaland said this was mainly due to lower divestments gains in China and lower fair value gains from revaluation of investment properties.
Revenue came in at S$2.87 billion, 25.4% higher on an annualized basis on higher contributions from it's fee income-related businesses and real estate investment business.
—Lim Hui Jie
Fed's Bullard says there's a 'good shot' of inflation in 2023
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Wednesday he was confident that the central bank can reach its inflation goals this year.
"It has become popular to say, 'Let's slow down and feel our way to where we need to be.' We still haven't gotten to the point where the committee put the so-called terminal rate," he said during a live "Squawk Box" interview. "Get to that level and then feel your way around and see what you need to do. You'll know when you're there when the next move could be up or down."
— Jeff Cox
Headwinds should persist even with worst of inflation in the "rear view," says Morgan Stanley's Loewengart
Minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting seem to confirm that while inflation is easing, it's too early to expect a pivot just yet, said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office.
"The worst of inflation may be in the rear view, but it remains well-above the Fed's target," he wrote. "Bottom line is that many market headwinds aren't going away and investors should expect volatility to stay as they parse over the impact rates being higher for longer will have."
— Samantha Subin