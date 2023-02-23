Asia-Pacific markets mixed as investors digest Fed minutes

"Singapore's external sector had another very tough month in January, and we doubt this marks the bottom," an economist said.

Asia Pacific markets were mixed on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve released the minutes of its most recent meeting that showed central bank members are still committed to fighting inflation with rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 was 0.38% lower. The South Korean Kospi was 0.26% higher and the Kosdaq fell 0.53%, as the central bank held its interest rates at 3.5%, in line with economists expectations.

Japanese markets will be closed on Thursday for the Emperor's birthday.

Hong Kong and Singapore are expected to release their consumer price indexes, with Singapore's CPI expected to come in at 7.1% for January.