Investing in Space: Texts from orbit

Recently I woke up to a text message from a satellite, sent by Lynk Global co-founder and CEO Charles Miller. Satellite communications are in a new era of disruption, and "direct to device" has become one of the hottest topics in the past year. So I caught up with Miller to have him explain the significance of the 20-word message I received, sent by a Lynk team in an area outside of D.C. that has no cell coverage.

"I asked them to send that text message from one of our phones," Miller said. "It's using a SIM card that our satellite recognizes as being a paid subscriber and it goes up to the satellites, comes back down in the network, and then finds you wherever you are and sends you that text message."

He added: "You could send a text back to us the next time the satellite connected and it would send it back to the phone."

What Lynk is doing – and Miller argues that his company is the world leader in the satellite direct to device market – is nothing short of revolutionary. The satellites act like cell towers in space, connecting to devices on the ground in areas where there is limited or no service.

They're part of a technology shift, in which satellite companies partner with terrestrial mobile network operators (MNOs) and device makers to fill in the coverage gaps across the Earth. So far, the satellite operators of Globalstar , Iridium , SpaceX and AST SpaceMobile are also chasing this untapped market.

In Miller's view, Lynk has a head start. The company has flown five test satellites since 2018 and has three operational satellites in orbit. It plans on "launching many more this year" and has an eventual goal of up to 5,000 satellites in orbit. Lynk plans to roll out commercial service this spring. Miller says Lynk's tech allows its satellites "to connect to every type of mobile phone on Earth."

"We're years ahead of everybody else. There are lots of companies hyping what they're going to do years from now, but we're doing it today," Miller said.

While Lynk has yet to announce which MNOs it has contracts with, Miller said that it has commercial deals with 27 terrestrial operators – "the big ones that everybody would know" – that cover 41 countries. They're worth over $2 billion. This year, Lynk will begin offering a mix of emergency alerts, periodic messaging and Internet of Things connectivity as it begins expanding. He said hundreds of millions of subscribers will get all of this soon.

"You've talked a lot about how space can be used to make a difference here to life on Earth. The inevitable question is: Why do we spend so much money on space? This is going to change the lives of billions of people," Miller said. "Rather than pull them into the 21st century, we're going to take the 21st century to them where they live."