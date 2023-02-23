Qantas is confident it will return to 100% of its pre-Covid capacity in 2024

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce says he expects the airline to see a full return to pre-Covid capacity in 2024.

"We're confident that we'll get back ... 100% of our pre-Covid international capacity, and well over 100% for our domestic capacity," Joyce projected for financial year 2024.

″[There is] really strong demand in leisure, in business ... in corporate," he told CNBC, adding that the pent-up demand will continue for some time.

Qantas reported record half-year profits in the six months ended December 2022, but shares still closed 6.8% lower on Thursday.

The flagship carrier recorded underlying profit before tax of $1.43 billion Australian dollars ($975.2 million) in half-year ended Dec. 31. It marks a reversal from A$1.27 billion loss in the same period a year before.