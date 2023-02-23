U.S. will resume economic talks with China 'at an appropriate time,' Yellen says

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday the United States would resume economic talks with China "at an appropriate time" as Beijing continues to sell its vast stock of Treasurys and as Washington warns against possible sanctions violation in relation to Russia.

"I don't have a specific timeframe in mind for doing that," Yellen told CNBC's Tanvir Gill at a news conference ahead of a G-20 financial leaders meeting in Bengaluru, India.

"But I believe it's important to do so and I'm certainly open to having those conversations," she added.

Yellen said there are "many areas" where the U.S. and China need to work together to address global challenges, including food security, debt and climate change.

Good communication between the two countries is key for the macroeconomic and financial situations domestically and within the global economy more widely, Yellen said.