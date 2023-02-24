Asia markets set to trade mixed as U.S. rate hike worries linger; incoming Bank of Japan chief to speak

Asia Pacific markets are set to open mixed on Friday as investors await key U.S. economic data, as well as developments in Japan.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 's opened fractionally lower, while Japanese markets are set to trade higher.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,190 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,220 against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,104.32.

Japan's consumer price index is expected to come in on Friday, with economists forecasting a CPI figure of 4.2%. Investors will also be closely watching as new central bank nominee Kazuo Ueda speaks before parliament.

In Southeast Asia, Malaysia is expected to see its CPI numbers for January released in the afternoon.

Singapore will also await its January manufacturing output figures, expected to come in at 2.9% on an annualized basis.