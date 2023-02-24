LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets set to trade mixed as U.S. rate hike worries linger; incoming Bank of Japan chief to speak
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia Pacific markets are set to open mixed on Friday as investors await key U.S. economic data, as well as developments in Japan.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200's opened fractionally lower, while Japanese markets are set to trade higher.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,190 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,220 against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,104.32.
Japan's consumer price index is expected to come in on Friday, with economists forecasting a CPI figure of 4.2%. Investors will also be closely watching as new central bank nominee Kazuo Ueda speaks before parliament.
In Southeast Asia, Malaysia is expected to see its CPI numbers for January released in the afternoon.
Singapore will also await its January manufacturing output figures, expected to come in at 2.9% on an annualized basis.
Overnight in the U.S., stocks closed higher amid volatile trading Thursday as investors remained concerned about the path of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes.
All three key indexes ended the day higher, with the S&P 500 notably snapping a four-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.33% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.72%.
Stocks ended up on Thursday
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 111 points, or 0.3%.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively.
The major averages are still on pace to end the week on a downturn, with the S&P 500 on track for its worst weekly performance since Dec. 16.
Keep an eye on the 3,900 S&P 500 level, chart analyst Katie Stockton says
Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton said she's closely watching the 3,900 level at the S&P 500, noting it's in danger of being broken. "Unfortunately, the next support level is that 3,500 level that was tested back in October."
The S&P 500 traded around 3,990 on Thursday, struggling to snap a four-day losing streak — its longest slide since December.
The broader market index has also given up a chunk of its January gains. It was last up about 4% for the year after popping more than 6% in January.
"That abrupt reversal shows a shift in market sentiment that, I think, is … going to be difficult to weather in the near term," Stockton said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
Wavering in the markets looking to continue, according to BankRate
The back-and-forth rally in the markets is looking to continue in the near future, according to BankRate's chief financial analyst Greg McBride.
"The market is rallied a couple of times under this false premise that the Federal Reserve is going to pivot and start cutting interest rates right. And time and time again, the Fed pushes back on that, and the market eventually gets the message, and we see a pullback. I don't expect it to play out any differently this time," said McBride. "The economy is the economy is remarkably strong. Inflation is still hot. The labor market was tight. And all of that argues for a fed that is going to continue raising interest rates."
McBride added that currently, the markets are only pricing in a soft landing.
He added, "The market has not priced in the risk of recession. The market has not priced in the no landing scenario where the Fed has to continue raising interest rates because of elevated inflation and for the foreseeable future."
2023 is a more micro-driven market, according to Goldman Sachs
The market has shifted this year, according to Goldman Sachs' trading desk, presenting opportunities for investors.
"Fears of recession and elevated interest rate volatility helped create a particularly macro-driven market for much of 2022," according to a Wednesday note from the firm's trading desk.
"But 2023 is shaping up to be a much more micro-driven market, presenting an opportunity for fundamental stock pickers and alpha generation as we move further and further into the post-pandemic, post-modern cycle."
The note highlighted the "importance of margins (over revenues) amidst higher interest rates, more expensive input costs (like commodities and labor), and high inflation."
