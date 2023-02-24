For the Black community, bitcoin represents an opportunity for wealth preservation

The bitcoin narrative has veered far away from early investors' vision of it enabling economic freedom, at least in the U.S. But for many in the Black community, that narrative is still alive and it's imperative that people stay focused on it.

Bitcoin's core values – decentralization, censorship resistance, its peer-to-peer nature – get pushed to the side time and again as the industry tries to grow in a world run by intermediary institutions. Opening an account at a centralized exchange like Coinbase or Kraken (or, until recently, FTX) is the easiest and most common way to get into crypto. And it's safe to bet most people are playing the speculation game, trading crypto on an exchange instead of transacting directly with another person as bitcoin was intended.

There's a long game to play, however, particularly for the Black community. Thanks to bitcoin's core values, anyone can store their wealth or move it around on the network and no one person can stop or control that. For Black people, that's a golden opportunity to level the playing field and give them "sovereignty" over their wealth, said Lamar Wilson, founder of crypto-focused network Black Bitcoin Billionaire.

"A lot of our history with America has not been the greatest," Wilson told CNBC. "Whenever Black people have put their money into things in the past to build wealth in this country, it has been coerced out of their hands, it has been taken from them, it has been burned down or destroyed."

In the 1800s, Seneca Village, Manhattan's first known community of African-American property owners, was destroyed to build Central Park, for example. The Tulsa race massacre, also known as the Black Wall Street massacre, happened in 1921 when a white mob burned the wealthiest Black community in the U.S. to the ground in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma. A couple years later in California, Manhattan Beach officials forced out Willa and Charles Bruce claiming eminent domain. That land was returned to the Bruce family last year.

"Bitcoin is an asset that you can actually store and hold yourself and no one can take you," Wilson said. "This provides a way to be part of an asset that is globally liquid around the world."

Fast forward to today, and Black people still largely start their wealth building journeys from behind. According to an FDIC survey, the proportion of U.S. households that were unbanked in 2021 was the lowest it's been (4.5%) since the bank regulator began the survey in 2009. Still, within that group, at every income level, there's a big difference in the unbanked rates between Black and white households. Ultimately, that discrepancy shows up in the stock market's racial investing gap.