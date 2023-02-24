Biden's IRA is the U.S. playing 'catch-up' after Trump, UK minister says

The U.K.'s Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt has said that the U.S. President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is a bid to play 'catch up' on clean energy investment.

U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said Friday that the U.S.'s Inflation Reduction Act was U.S. President Joe Biden's attempt to play "catch-up" on clean energy investments after years of neglect by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

"They had a president previously who was very skeptical about anything to do with climate change, and so there is a bit of catch-up going on in the U.S.," he said.

Trump was highly vocal in his denial of climate change during his time in office, frequently rejecting warnings from climate scientists and famously withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement within his first months in the job.

Asked whether the U.K. was motivated to unveil new business incentives to compete with the U.S.'s $369 billion package of climate and energy provisions, the chancellor said that the U.K. would do things its "own way."

"We will make sure that the U.K. continues to be a very attractive place for all clean energy investments, but we'll do it in a different way, our own way," he said.

In 2022, around 40% of the U.K.'s energy was generated by renewable power sources, up from 35% in 2021, according to a report by academics from Imperial College London for Drax Electric Insights.

"They don't have things that we've had for many years, like carbon pricing," Hunt said, referring to a mechanism that places a fee on organizations' carbon emissions and offers incentives to produce less.