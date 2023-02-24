Ron Insana says this economy is far from typical – and finding a policy fix will be tough

Shoppers crowd a supermarket to buy food in Chicago, Illinois, November 22, 2022. Jim Vondruska | Reuters

In my 39 years of covering the economy, markets and business, I'm not certain that I've ever seen a "typical" business cycle as described in an economics 101 class. Here's how that might look: First, the economy recovers from a recession, and then expansion ensues. Demand increases to the point where it exceeds supply. Production bottlenecks strain factories and services to the breaking point. The unemployment rate plunges as businesses compete for scarce workers. Inflation accelerates more rapidly. Finally, the Federal Reserve raises rates to bring the economy back into equilibrium, overshoots and creates yet another recession. While that sounds a lot like what's happening in the economy now, the current environment is being shaped by factors well beyond those of a "typical" business cycle. Indeed, the economy is trifurcated today without a uniform set of characteristics that easily define the current environment. There are sectors of the economy that are already in recession amid rapid rate hikes from the Fed, while other sectors are clearly booming.

There are sectors still battling inflation, but others see falling prices for their wares.

Unemployment, broadly speaking, is at historic lows while certain industries are undertaking mass layoffs. It's a confusing picture, to be sure. This is a situation in which there is no single policy tool that would solve the myriad issues facing this economy in a defined timeframe. The economy grew just over 2% last year, and it's on pace to grow 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the Atlanta Fed's GDP Now forecast. Meanwhile, the core personal consumption expenditures price index – the Fed's preferred measure of inflation – gained 4.7% from a year ago. This is not a typical business cycle top, in which growth and inflation are both accelerating. It's not "stagflation," in which growth contracts while inflation surges. This is not a full-blown recession, either. This is an economy that does not fit a textbook definition of any cycle that we've witnessed in modern times.

Sectors that are suffering

First, let's look at what's in recession. Most obviously, residential real estate has collapsed in the wake of surging mortgage rates and a major affordability problem. Existing single-family home sales are down nearly 37% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors. Meanwhile, the Census Bureau notes that new home sales were down more than 16% in 2022 versus 2021 levels. We know that after a brief uptick in January, as mortgage rates moderated for a time, mortgage applications and pending home sales have collapsed anew. Another interest-sensitive sector, auto sales, fell about 8% in 2022 to 13.4 million units. That's well below the typical peak sales the industry has enjoyed at about 17 million vehicles sold. It would be rare to have the broad economy not slip into recession when two of the biggest sectors of the economy have already hit a downturn. Manufacturing activity is still contracting as evidenced by PMI readings. This is also shown by the factory utilization rate, which at 78.3%, is well below the 85% that has historically suggested the manufacturing sector is overheating. Indeed, industrial production has been flat or down in five of the last six months. Leading economic indicators have fallen for nearly a year and the yield curve has inverted, both being powerful indications that a recession is at hand.

Areas of growth